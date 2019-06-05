Bose opens preorders for its tiny, but mighty, Home Speaker 300

Story highlights You can preorder the Bose Home Speaker 300 now

Bose is expanding its line of smart speakers. The tiny, but mighty, Bose Home Speaker 300 joins the larger Home Speaker 500 ($399.95; bose.com). These can sync with the Soundbar 500 ($549.95; bose.com) and Soundbar 700 ($799.95; bose.com).

The $259.95 Home Speaker 300 is available for preorder ahead of its June 20 launch. Like the other smart speakers and soundbars, it supports Apple AirPlay 2 for easy control. Plus it supports both Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

At just 6 inches tall and weighing in at only 2 pounds, the Home Speaker 300 is a compact device. It keeps the full aluminum build and will deliver sound in a full 360 degrees via machine drilled holes in the actual casing.

Unlike the 500, you don't get an LCD. Instead, you'll find a Bose logo on the front and LED light bar. Similarities appear on the top with six preset buttons, an array of microphones, play and pause control, volume control, input switchers and a microphone mute button.

You can access all of this via the Bose Music app for iOS or Android, which is also how you set up the device. That app will be the central brain control as you can link third parties like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio or Sirius XM for smooth streaming. It's where you can choose which virtual assistant — Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant — if any, you'd like.

Like Bose said for the Home Speaker 500, Soundbar 500 and Soundbar 700, you can expect additional features to roll out over time. After all, these are smart speakers.

You can preorder the Bose Home Speaker 300 for $259.95 in your choice of Triple Black or Luxe Silver from bose.com. Plus you can score Bose discount codes at CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.