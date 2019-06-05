Man falls for cash-for-sex scam and tries to cover it up with kidnapping story, police say

(CNN) A Singaporean man is being investigated by police after allegedly lodging a false kidnapping claim in an attempt to cover up his involvement in a cash-for-sex scam.

Singapore Police said the unidentified man, 20, received an unsolicited offer for sex from what he thought was a woman he met on an online dating app. He then paid the individual about $1,100 (1,500 Singaporean dollars) using credits on the digital payment app Alipay, police said in a news release , Tuesday.

However, the man did not get to meet the woman. Aware he had been scammed and concerned his parents would find out, the man "decided to concoct a cover story," according to police.

The man filed a police report saying the money was paid as a ransom to an unknown person who claimed to have kidnapped his parents.

Police said the suspect's report contained several "inconsistencies," most notably that he did not attempt to call his parents before paying what he claimed was a ransom.

