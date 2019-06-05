(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- President Trump joined Queen Elizabeth II in England to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
--Then, Trump flew to Ireland to meet with Irish leader Leo Varadkar. The President told Varadkar he thinks everything will "work out" when it comes to Brexit and it could be "very, very good" for Ireland.
-- Another American died in the Dominican Republic. That makes three in five days -- and at the same resort.
-- At least four people were killed in Australia after a gunman opened fire in several locations. Until now, the country was considered a global leader for effective gun control.
-- Trump's top trade adviser said that the threatened tariffs against Mexico "may not have to go into effect."
-- Homelessness got worse in Los Angeles County despite huge investments, according to the Los Angeles Times. Some other cities reported better results.
-- Every day we eat, drink, and breathe tiny pieces of plastic, according to this study.
-- A man with a rainbow turban posted a photo. Then Barack Obama made his day.
-- Rihanna earned a new title when she was named the richest female musician in the world.
-- Tracy Morgan bought a $2 million Bugatti. And then he got in a car crash.
-- It's time to cancel all your plans because "Black Mirror" and "Handmaid's Tale" just kicked off their new seasons.