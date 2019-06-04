In pictures: Demonstrators protest Trump's UK visit

Breaking News
A Donald Trump lookalike is seen in London's Trafalgar Square during protests on Tuesday, June 4.
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Demonstrators are staging protests in central London against President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom.

Protesters have gathered at Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square, where the "Trump Baby" blimp was inflated. The balloon became one of the key images of British protests during Trump's working visit to the country last year.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, spoke at an anti-Trump rally on Tuesday.

A Trump supporter catches a milkshake and throws it back during protests on June 4. Several right-wing British politicians have had milkshakes thrown at them this month.
Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
Protesters gather in Trafalgar Square to demonstrate against Trump's state visit.
Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Images
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an anti-Trump protest on June 4.
Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
Police try to restore order after a small scuffle broke out between protesters and Trump supporters on June 4.
Tim Ireland/AP
People hold placards with anti-Trump messages.
Matt Dunham/AP
A Trump effigy is carried by protesters on June 4.
Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
A man lifts up a baby near the "Trump Baby" blimp as people start to gather for protests in Parliament Square.
Matt Dunham/AP
Anti-Trump protesters take part in demonstrations.
Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Images
A man holds a sign reading "Dump Trump" as he stands atop a statue in Trafalgar Square.
Tim Ireland/AP
Toilet paper depicting Trump fills a shopping cart in London.
Matt Dunham/AP
A woman takes a selfie as the "Trump Baby" blimp is inflated in Parliament Square.
Matt Dunham/AP
Protesters gather outside Buckingham Palace on Monday, June 3, the first day of Trump's state visit.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Anti-Trump protesters clash with Trump supporters outside Buckingham Palace on June 3.
Peter Summers/Getty Images
"Resist Trump" banners, installed by Amnesty International, hang from Vauxhall Bridge in London on June 3.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images