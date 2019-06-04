Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images A Donald Trump lookalike is seen in London's Trafalgar Square during protests on Tuesday, June 4. In pictures: Demonstrators protest Trump's UK visit

Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images A Donald Trump lookalike is seen in London's Trafalgar Square during protests on Tuesday, June 4.

Demonstrators are staging protests in central London against President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom.

Protesters have gathered at Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square, where the "Trump Baby" blimp was inflated. The balloon became one of the key images of British protests during Trump's working visit to the country last year.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, spoke at an anti-Trump rally on Tuesday.