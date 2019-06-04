Breaking News
Protesters gather in Trafalgar Square, London, to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's state visit on Tuesday, June 4.
Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Images

In pictures: Demonstrators protest Trump's UK state visit

Updated 9:50 AM ET, Tue June 4, 2019

Protesters gather in Trafalgar Square, London, to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's state visit on Tuesday, June 4.
Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Images

Demonstrators are staging protests in central London against President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom this week.

Protesters have gathered at Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square, where the "Trump Baby" blimp was inflated.

The balloon became one of the key images of British protests against Trump during his working visit to the country last year. Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, is expected to speak at a rally later Tuesday.

A man holds a sign reading "Dump Trump," as he stands atop a statue in Trafalgar Square on June 4.
Tim Ireland/AP
A woman takes a selfie as the "Trump Baby" blimp is inflated in Parliament Square on June 4.
Matt Dunham/AP
People display anti-Trump signs and banners during a rally in Trafalgar Square.
Tim Ireland/AP
A sculpture depicting Trump on a toilet using a smartphone is displayed in London on June 4.
Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Images
Toilet paper depicting Trump fills a shopping cart in London on June 4.
Matt Dunham/AP
Protesters gather outside Buckingham Palace during the first day of Trump's state visit on June 3.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Anti-Trump protesters clash with Trump supporters outside Buckingham Palace on June 3.
Peter Summers/Getty Images
"Resist Trump" banners installed by Amnesty International hang from Vauxhall Bridge in London on June 3.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images