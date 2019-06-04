Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Images Protesters gather in Trafalgar Square, London, to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's state visit on Tuesday, June 4. In pictures: Demonstrators protest Trump's UK state visit

Demonstrators are staging protests in central London against President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom this week.

Protesters have gathered at Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square, where the "Trump Baby" blimp was inflated.

The balloon became one of the key images of British protests against Trump during his working visit to the country last year. Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, is expected to speak at a rally later Tuesday.