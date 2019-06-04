11,000 people have been forced to evacuate as firefighters battle wildfires in Canada

(CNN) Wildfires in Alberta, Canada have burned more than 700,000 acres of land and have forced 11,000 people to evacuate, according to the province's government.

The government of Alberta said that at least two out-of-control wildfires are burning in the area -- the Chuckegg Creek Wildfire and the Jackpot Creek Wildfire.

The Chuckegg Creek Wildfire, burning in Mackenzie County just two miles south of the town of High Level, has burned nearly 692,000 acres, while the Jackpot Creek Wildfire, near Steen River, has burned more than 61,000 acres, government officials said.

The Chuckegg Creek Wildfire has burned nearly 200,000 acres.

The fires started in late May and have continued to grow because of dry conditions in the area.

Read More