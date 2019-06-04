A woman fell to her death while recording a fight with her husband

(CNN) A woman fell to her death at a parking garage hours after attending a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game. When police found a video she had been recording, they arrested her husband.

Bradley S. Jenkins, 30, is facing a domestic assault charge in the death of his wife, 27-year-old Allisa L. Martin, a probable cause affidavit shows.

Martin was found dead early Sunday morning on a ramp of a St. Louis parking garage near Busch Stadium, where the newlyweds and some co-workers attended a Chicago Cubs-Cardinals game a few hours before.

Investigators found Martin's cell phone on the seventh floor of the parking garage, just above the area where her body was found, the affidavit said.

The cell phone had been recording a video for some time. Martin briefly recorded herself and turned the camera toward Jenkins as they were arguing, the affidavit said.

