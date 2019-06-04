Rhode Island priest begs LGBTQ congregants not to leave church after a bishop's controversial tweet

(CNN) A Rhode Island priest implored his LGBTQ congregants not to leave his church after a bishop's controversial tweet calling for Catholics not to attend or support Pride Month events.

"My concern is that for people who are lesbian or gay -- same-sex attraction -- that they may leave the church. A lot of people have hung in there, but it's like, 'One more slap and we are done,' " Rev. Edward Pieroni told his congregation at St. Raymond's Roman Catholic Church, according to the Boston Globe.

"I am here to beg you -- and I will get on my hands and knees and beg you -- not to leave,"

tweet on Saturday from Providence Bishop Thomas J. Tobin warned Catholics that Pride Month events "promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals" and added, "They are especially harmful to children."

The message went viral. It was the next morning during Sunday Mass that Rev. Pieroni expressed his fear that the tweet would result in the loss of gay parishioners.

