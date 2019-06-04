After 35 years, a homeless man is returning to college to finish his degree -- and his tuition will be paid

(CNN) When David Carter started his art major at The University of Texas at Austin in 1971, he had big dreams of becoming an artist or writer.

But, after he severely damaged his hand punching a glass window in an incident related to alcohol, he dropped out of university at 23.

He was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and spent several years without a permanent home, falling into substance and alcohol abuse.

Now, thanks to the tenacity of a local student, Carter will have a second chance to finish his degree.

"What I'd like to do is spend the rest of my life just doing research and writing books," Carter told CNN affiliate Spectrum News Austin . "But I think the books I write will be better because of the college education and coming into contact with the great minds."

