Fishermen reel in a big catch: Suspected cocaine that may be worth up to $1 million

(CNN) Two recreational deep-sea fishermen made quite the catch this week during a trip off the South Carolina coast.

They were about 70 miles southeast of Charleston on Sunday afternoon when they pulled in a package wrapped in black plastic floating in the water, CNN affiliate WCSC reported.

Police later estimated it was about 30 to 50 kilos of cocaine, the TV station said.

Police met the fishermen at an area marina and stood by until the Coast Guard and DEA arrived.

That amount could carry a street value of $750,000 to $1 million, US Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit told WCSC.

"It definitely doesn't happen off the Charleston coast every day," VanderWeit said to the station. "It's a bit more common (farther) south, whether in the Caribbean or the South Pacific."

