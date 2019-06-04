Photos: Nadal, Federer to meet Roger Federer (left) and Rafael Nadal will meet at the French Open for the first time since the 2011 final. Hide Caption 1 of 10

This after 20-time grand slam winner Federer beat his fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka in a thrilling four-set match.

Wawrinka had his chance in the third set but couldn't hold on to a 4-3 break advantage.

Federer improved to 23-3 against his pal and 5-3 on clay. He is looking for a first win against Nadal at Roland Garros.

Nadal -- the record 11-time tournament winner -- eased past Kei Nishikori in under two hours.

Johanna Konta moved into the women's semifinals, becoming the first British woman to achieve the feat in Paris since Jo Durie in 1983.

Konta used her big serve and groundstrokes to sweep past 2018 finalist Sloane Stephens in barely more than an hour.

Konta -- a former top-five player -- had never won a match at the French Open prior to this season.

She will play maiden grand slam semifinalist Marketa Vondrousova after the 19-year-old Czech downed Petra Martic in straight sets.