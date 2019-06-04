(CNN) Defeating the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals isn't the only task at hand for Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard.

On Monday, Leonard filed a lawsuit against Nike over a personal logo that Leonard says Nike fraudulently copyrighted and that Leonard designed.

The nine-page lawsuit was filed in US District Court for the Southern District of California.

"In 2011, just after being drafted to the National Basketball Association (the 'NBA'), Kawhi Leonard authored a unique logo that included elements that were meaningful and unique to him," the lawsuit said.

"Leonard traced his notably large hand, and, inside the hand, drew stylized versions of his initials 'KL' and the number that he had worn for much of his career, '2.' The drawing Leonard authored was an extension and continuation of drawings he had been creating since early in his college career.

