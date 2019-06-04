Trump admin imposes new travel restrictions on Cuba

(CNN) The US announced major new restrictions on US citizens traveling to Cuba on Tuesday, blocking the most common way Americans are able to visit the island -- through organized tour groups that license US citizens to travel automatically.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement that the restrictions are a result of Cuba continuing "to play a destabilizing role in the Western Hemisphere, providing a communist foothold in the region and propping up US adversaries in places like Venezuela and Nicaragua by fomenting instability, undermining the rule of law, and suppressing democratic processes."

"This Administration has made a strategic decision to reverse the loosening of sanctions and other restrictions on the Cuban regime. These actions will help to keep US dollars out of the hands of Cuban military, intelligence, and security services," the statement continued.

The Trump administration announced plans to further restrict travel to Cuba in April, when White House national security adviser John Bolton said the Treasury Department would "implement further regulatory changes to restrict non-family travel to Cuba."

The new restrictions will prohibit cruise ship passengers whose trips are arranged as organized tours. It's unclear how the new restrictions will impact US airlines flying newly established routes to the island.

Read More