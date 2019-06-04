Trump's visit to a Virginia church after mass shooting left some congregants 'hurt.' The pastor says he didn't mean to 'endorse' the President

Washington (CNN)The pastor of the Virginia church President Donald Trump visited following the mass shooting in Virginia Beach last week explained in a letter to "hurt" members of his congregation why he prayed for the President during the service Sunday, saying he did not intend to support the President or Republicans by doing so.
"My aim was in no way to endorse the President, his policies, or his party, but to obey God's command to pray for our president and other leaders to govern in the way this passage portrays," Pastor David Platt of McLean Bible Church in Virginia, wrote in a letter, citing several Bible verses.
On Sunday, Trump -- having just left a golf outing in Virginia -- arrived at the church in golf clothes "to visit with the Pastor and pray for the victims and community of Virginia Beach," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.
During Trump's visit, there was no mention of the shooting in Virginia Beach on Friday that left 12 dead, and Trump did not provide remarks during his unannounced stop at the church.
CNN has reached out to the White House Tuesday for comment on Platt's letter.
Platt wrote that the letter, penned Sunday following the service, was intended to explain his decision behind praying for Trump onstage during the service, a choice he said had "hurt" some congregants.
"I wanted to share all of this with you in part because I know that some within our church, for a variety of valid reasons, are hurt that I made this decision. This weighs heavy on my heart," he wrote. "I love every member of this church, and I only want to lead us with God's Word in a way that transcends political party and position, heals the hurts of racial division and injustice, and honors every man and woman made in the image of God."
The pastor said that he was told during the service that Trump was en route to the church and "would like for us to pray for him," so he "decided to take this unique opportunity for us as a church to pray over him together."
The President's visit to McLean Bible Church also came on the same day of a "special day of prayer" for Trump organized by Franklin Graham, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham.
Graham, who created the "Pray For Trump" day several weeks ago, said it was designed to have evangelicals "ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President."