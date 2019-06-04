Trump says Mexico tariffs likely to go into effect

London (CNN) President Donald Trump says his threatened tariffs are likely to go into effect on Mexico next week.

"The threat is out there but we haven't really started yet. This will take effect next week," Trump said at a news conference in London.

"I don't think they will do that, if they do its foolish," he said.

"I think it's more likely that the tariffs go on and we will probably be talking during the time that the tariffs are on, and they are going to be paid," Trump said.