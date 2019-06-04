GOP lawmaker questions actress Busy Philipps on abortion in House hearing

Washington (CNN) Actress Busy Philipps testified before Congress at a hearing about abortion on Tuesday, squaring off briefly with Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert in the process.

Philipps, the "Dawson's Creek," "Freaks and Geeks" and "Cougar Town" actress, spoke alongside several other witnesses with varying positions in the abortion debate before a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing titled "Threats to Reproductive Rights in America."

Philipps said in her testimony that she is among "the one in four women in this country who have had an abortion" and that she had felt compelled to come forward with her story after the passage of a bill in Georgia that would ban abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Gohmert, a staunch conservative with anti-abortion views, turned first during his allotted time to Melissa Ohden, who the committee listed as "the survivor of a failed saline infusion abortion in 1977" and founder of The Abortion Survivors Network. Gohmert turned next to Philipps and tried to ask her about Ohden and comparable situations.

"Would you agree that somebody who has survived an abortion, like Melissa Ohden, has a right once she's born to life, to control over her body where someone else doesn't take her life?" Gohmert asked.

