ICE acting director says migrant family deportations are an option

Washington (CNN) Immigration and Customs Enforcement is exploring options to arrest and deport families who have gone through their legal proceedings and have been ordered to depart the US, new acting ICE Director Mark Morgan said on Tuesday.

The Department of Homeland Security -- strapped from a lack of resources and overwhelmed by the sheer number of migrants crossing the border -- is unable to deport all those who are ordered to be removed from the country and has said it focuses on the people it deems most dangerous.

The operation under consideration would target migrants with a "final order of removal," Morgan said.

"I think we can't exempt anybody," Morgan told reporters at ICE headquarters in Washington. "That will include families."

Morgan described the potential deportation of families as a way to reduce the incentive for migrants to travel to the United States. Families are often released into the US following their apprehension, given the limits on the time children can be held in government custody.

