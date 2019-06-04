Democrats are basically just adding green' to old terms

(CNN) Go green or go home.

Having coalesced, to varying degrees, around the IDEA of a "Green New Deal," if not an actual Green New Deal, Democrats are looking for new things to green.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who's got 14 or so full-fledged plans for action as president, unveiled something she's calling "My Green Manufacturing Plan for America."

If the original Green New Deal was modeled on President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's efforts to pull through the Depression in the 1930s, Warren's Green Manufacturing Plan for America has more of a World War II vibe.

It's actually a green master plan with three green subsets: the Green Apollo Program, the Green Industrial Mobilization and the Green Marshall Plan.