Almost half of Democrats have decided who to vote for in 2020 -- but that may not stick

(CNN) It's more than seven months until the Iowa caucuses and there are nearly two dozen candidates, but 44% of Democratic voters are already saying that they will definitely support their first choice for the nomination, according to the a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

The proportion of the Democratic electorate who are feeling confident that they've already picked the right candidate appears to be growing. The new poll showed an 8 percentage point gain in the share of voters who've made up their minds from the April CNN poll, which found 36% of registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents had chosen and would definitely support their candidate. Over half (55%) still said they might change their mind, down from 64% in April.

Later this month, 20 candidates will take the stage for the first formal debates of the cycle. There are a record number of Democrats who have declared to run for president in 2020, a gigantic field that has led to many voters struggling to differentiate between them. Even still, 53% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said that the large number of people running for the nomination is a good thing for the party, according to the recent poll.

Supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders were the most likely to report that they would definitely support their candidate over other possibilities.

Forty-three percent of those who said they will definitely support their first choice of candidate plan to vote for Biden, while 29% plan to support Sanders. Further down the line of candidates, 7% said the same for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 5% for California Sen. Kamala Harris, 3% for South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and 1% for former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

