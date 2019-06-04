The bond market may be signaling something worse than a recession: Distrust in America

Pedro Nicolaci da Costa is director of communications at the Economic Policy Institute and a former fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. He has been writing about economics and financial markets since 2001. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) President Donald Trump's absolute disregard for institutions, international alliances, the truth and basic principles -- and his ongoing support among a significant swath of the American population -- has the world wondering if the United States is just caught in a temporary fever of newfound autocratic sympathy, or whether this is the start of a potentially more sinister period of political upheaval.

And global markets are reacting. While the Dow and S&P's daily gyrations steal the headlines, bonds are Wall Street's sleeping giant. What happens with Treasury notes is often a more relevant indicator of broader economic trends.

Short-term bond yields recently surpassed their longer-term counterparts, a trend that points to an expected decline in financial returns over time and, more alarmingly, has preceded just about every recession since World War II, with around a 1 1/2 year lag. Longer-dated Treasuries offer a higher yield than short-dated ones because investors demand additional compensation for risks taken over a more prolonged timeframe. However, if big banks and investment funds expect the economy to go haywire at some point in the near future, that scenario reverses, giving rise to what markets refer to as a yield curve "inversion."

But with the economy still growing around 2% at last blush -- despite a noticeable slowdown from 2018 -- and unemployment remaining below 4%, many experts argue this time is different from past downturns.

Surely, there can't be a recession around the corner, optimists counter: The economy is still benefiting from last year's sharp increase in government spending (not from the tax cuts, which have demonstrably failed their stated goal of boosting investment) and the Federal Reserve is now on a permanent pause and even potentially considering cutting interest rates again after two years of hikes.