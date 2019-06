(CNN) "Punky Brewster" could be the latest sitcom hoping for a comeback.

Universal Content Productions is in development on a sequel to the 1980s sitcom that starred Soleil Moon Frye as a young girl in foster care.

Frye is attached to reprise her role for the show should it make a return to television.

She is also set to executive produce alongside show creator David Ducion. The series would be written by Steve and Jim Armogida ("School of Rock").