(CNN) Miley Cyrus was grabbed and kissed by an overzealous apparent fan while walking through a crowd in Barcelona, Spain over the weekend.

The singer was surrounded by security as she made her way through a group of supporters, but the man managed to hook his arm around Cyrus, grab her hair and plant a kiss on her.

Cyrus quickly got loose and her team separated her from the man. Her husband , Liam Hemsworth, who had been walking in front of Cyrus, turned to put his arm around her and guide her through the crowd.

A witness posted video of the incident on Twitter.