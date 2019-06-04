Meek Mill granted new hearing in appellate court

(CNN) Meek Mill's legal fight to clear his name continues.

The rapper has been granted a new hearing at an appellate court in Philadelphia on July 16, according to his lawyer. Mill is advocating to have a 2008 conviction on drug and gun charges overturned.

"We're looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek's conviction vacated," Meek's Lawyer Jordan Siev told CNN in a statement on Tuesday. "In light of the District Attorney's recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all."

Judge Genece Brinkley turned down a petition by Mill for a new trial last year, despite a recommendation by the Philadephia's District Attorney's office that he get one.