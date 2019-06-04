'Jeopardy!' phenom James Holzhauer says he doesn't think he changed the game forever

(CNN)James Holzhauer's mind-boggling "Jeopardy!" streak came to a crashing halt Monday night, but the reality of his glorious run may not have entirely set in yet.
Jeopardy James, as he's affectionately known, said he's not sure how much he's influenced the game, though he is interested to see whether future contestants mimic his thrilling, high-stakes playing style that captivated the audience.
"I don't think I've changed the game of 'Jeopardy!' forever, but I'll have to watch future episodes to see if everyone is playing this style now," Holzhauer said in an interview with CNN affiliate KLAS.
He used a method known