Geena Davis, David Lynch to receive honorary Oscars

(CNN) Geena Davis already has an Oscar and David Lynch has several Oscar nominations, but the two Hollywood heavyweights are about to receive more Academy Award glory.

The actress and director are among four who will be recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year with honorary Oscars. Actor Wes Studi and director and screenwriter Lina Wertmüller will also be honored.

The special Oscars "are given by the Academy each year (to) recognize individuals who have devoted themselves to a lifetime of artistic accomplishment and brought outstanding contributions to our industry, and beyond," Academy President John Bailey said in a