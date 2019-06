(CNN) "Family Guy" is using the college admissions scandal for a laugh.

The animated show's new Emmys For Your Consideration ad features the faces of the entire Griffin family -- Stewie, Peter, Lois, Brian, Chris and Meg -- photoshopped over human bodies of a crew team in action. They even used University of Southern California school colors and a font that resembles the university's.

"For Your Emmy Consideration," the ad reads. "We've earned this. Family Guy Class of 2019."