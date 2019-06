(CNN) It's not over for Netflix's dark comedy "Dead to Me."

The show has been renewed for a second season, much to the delight of fans.

"Dead to Me" stars Christina Applegate as Jen and Linda Cardellini as Judy -- who become friends after meeting in a support group following the death of Jen's husband. But Judy is keeping a secret that could have disastrous consequences and she doesn't want Jen to find out.

