10 super cool devices to connect with Amazon Alexa

Don't get me wrong -- an Amazon Echo smart speaker by itself is pretty cool. They come in all shapes and sizes with the ability to stream content, give you the news and so much more. Additionally, you can opt for a pure audio experience on the Echo, Echo Dot or Echo Plus, or a screen experience on the Echo Spot or Echo Show.

Mixing Alexa with a screen and speaker can deliver a twofold experience, as Alexa can still provide audio answers, but also mix in visuals to help drive a point or tell more. The addition of a screen also makes it easy to watch content from sources like Amazon Prime or Hulu, really allowing an Echo Show to act as a mini-TV. You can even place these in a kitchen to serve as a handy recipe guide. It's a great showcase of how audio and a screen combine for a great hands-free experience that works exceptionally well.

Each of these provides a distinct experience that opens the doors for Alexa. But Amazon isn't shy about opening it up to third parties. From smart home control to thousands of skills, the ecosystem is constantly growing. And there are many devices, from an intelligent wall clock to an LED strip, that work hand in hand with Alexa.

We're eager to dive into the companion gadgets and gizmos, but first, here are all the Echos that Amazon offers.

Amazon Echo Dot Third Gen ($49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo ($99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Plus ($149.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Spot ($129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Show ($229.99; amazon.com)

Amazon's Echo Wall Clock provides you with a modern-looking clock that is an easy way to set Alexa timers. -- Echo Wall Clock ($29.99; amazon.com) Amazon-owned Ring is one of the only makers of a battery-operated doorbell, meaning that the install is easy, especially for a video doorbell. -- Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($159, originally 199; amazon.com) When you think of smart lighting, Philips Hue likely comes to mind, and this starter kit is a great way to start smart lighting. -- Philips Hue White A19 Smart Bulb Starter Kit ($59.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com) If you want mix up the colors of your lights on the fly with a simple and smart home-connected bulb, this is your best option. -- Philips Hue 2-Pack Premium Smart Light Starter Kit ($114.87, originally 149.99; amazon.com) Want Alexa in your car, but don't want to go out and buy a whole new vehicle? This car charger plugs right into the cigarette lighter and brings Alexa to your car. -- Roav Viva by Anker ($49.99; amazon.com) The Wemo smart plug lets you control an outlet to turn power on and off from your phone and via Alexa. -- Wemo Mini Smart Plug ($19.49, originally $34.99; amazon.com) This easy-to-set-up light strip uses LEDs to produce almost any color or theme imaginable. -- VOCOlinc LS1 Smart LED Strip ($39.99; amazon.com) The Ecobee3 is a simple way to control the temperature of your home with your voice. -- Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat ($134.99, originally $169; amazon.com) Remember the Filet-O-Fish talking fish commercials? Well, this Big Mouth Billy Bass is Alexa-connected for extra fun. -- Big Mouth Billy Bass ($34.30, originally $39.99; amazon.com) If you want to check up on Fido while you're away, or just in another room, the Furbo can provide a live feed. -- Furbo Dog Camera ($199, originally $249; amazon.com) 1 of 10 Hide Caption

