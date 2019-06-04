(CNN) At least four people were killed and one injured in a mass shooting in Darwin, northern Australia, on Tuesday evening.

Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan told CNN that a man had been taken into custody at approximately 7:45 p.m. (6:15 a.m. ET), about an hour after the shooting -- which took place in Darwin's inner suburbs -- was reported to police.

"The situation is now under control," Morgan said, adding there was no "ongoing threat to the public."

At a press conference on Tuesday evening, Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said the suspect was an individual who was "well-known to police," who had been on parole following his release from prison in January.

Kershaw said that police were still trying to establish a motive for the shooting and that the investigation was ongoing, adding: "At this stage, we do not believe it is terrorism-related."

