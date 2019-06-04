Poor weather hampers search for UK hiker missing in New Zealand mountains

(CNN)Poor weather conditions are hampering the search for a British hiker who has been missing for five days in New Zealand.
Darren Myer, 49, was due to complete a hike in the Tararua Range outside the country's capital Wellington on Saturday afternoon, but failed to arrive at his planned destination.
Myer is a British citizen, although he lives in Wellington.
The search is continuing on Wednesday in a limited capacity due to poor weather, New Zealand police said in a statement. If weather allows, they will also conduct an aerial search using a helicopter and infrared technology.
Myers' wife, Kim Shaw, told local media that she remained hopeful that her rescuers will find her husband.
"We are staying positive and not giving up hope," Shaw told New Zealand's Stuff. "We cannot thank the volunteers enough for their hard work and determination to bring Darren home."
New Zealand's meterological service MetService is predicting gales in exposed places and snow down to 900 meters in Tararua Range on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, around 50 people including police, New Zealand Defence Force staff, and Land Search and Rescue volunteers searched the area, although the search was scaled back and bad weather set in.
"Concern of the missing man remains high due to the weather conditions," police said Monday. "Conditions are forecast to remain poor over the coming days."
The Tararua Range is a popular hiking area in New Zealand, especially for those living in Wellington. Surveys suggest between 120,000 and 150,000 people visit the area each year, making it one of the most frequented alpine areas in the country.