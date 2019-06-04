Poor weather hampers search for UK hiker missing in New Zealand mountains

(CNN) Poor weather conditions are hampering the search for a British hiker who has been missing for five days in New Zealand.

Darren Myer, 49, was due to complete a hike in the Tararua Range outside the country's capital Wellington on Saturday afternoon , but failed to arrive at his planned destination.

Myer is a British citizen, although he lives in Wellington.

The search is continuing on Wednesday in a limited capacity due to poor weather, New Zealand police said in a statement . If weather allows, they will also conduct an aerial search using a helicopter and infrared technology.

Myers' wife, Kim Shaw, told local media that she remained hopeful that her rescuers will find her husband.

