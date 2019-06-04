Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters A boy jumps into the Ganges River to cool off on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, on Monday, June 3. In pictures: Heatwave in India

Swathes of India are sweltering under a severe heatwave with temperatures touching a blistering 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in the northwest of the country.

Severe heatwave conditions entered a fourth day on Tuesday and are set to last until Wednesday in some places, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The hottest place in India was the town of Churu in the desert state of Rajasthan, where the mercury rose to an unbearable 50.8 degrees Celsius (123.44 degrees Fahrenheit) on June 1. The following day temperatures there hit a high of 48.9 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit).

Severe heatwave warnings are currently in effect for portions of north and west India. The worst of the heat is expected to abate in the next few days but heatwave warnings will persist through the middle of the week.

The soaring heat comes as the onset of the annual monsoon is running a week later that average and is forecast for June 6.