Breaking News
A boy jumps into the Ganges River to cool off on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, on Monday, June 3.
Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

In pictures: Heatwave in India

By Helen Regan and Brandon Miller, CNN

Updated 2:54 AM ET, Tue June 4, 2019

A boy jumps into the Ganges River to cool off on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, on Monday, June 3.
Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Swathes of India are sweltering under a severe heatwave with temperatures touching a blistering 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in the northwest of the country.

Severe heatwave conditions entered a fourth day on Tuesday and are set to last until Wednesday in some places, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The hottest place in India was the town of Churu in the desert state of Rajasthan, where the mercury rose to an unbearable 50.8 degrees Celsius (123.44 degrees Fahrenheit) on June 1. The following day temperatures there hit a high of 48.9 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit).

Severe heatwave warnings are currently in effect for portions of north and west India. The worst of the heat is expected to abate in the next few days but heatwave warnings will persist through the middle of the week.

The soaring heat comes as the onset of the annual monsoon is running a week later that average and is forecast for June 6.

A general view of a lake running dry on a hot summer day near Ajmer on Sunday, June 2. Temperatures passed 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in northern India as an unrelenting heatwave triggered warnings of water shortages and heatstroke.
Himanshu Sharma/AFP/Getty Images
An Indian girl eats an ice lolly during a hot day in Churu in Rajastahn on Monday, June 3.
Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Images
Monkeys cool themselves off in a pond during a hot day in Allahabad on Sunday, June 2.
Ritesh Shukla/NurPhoto via ZUMA Press
Indian youths play in a swimming pool on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Amritsar on June 2.
Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images
An Indian auto driver rests under a bridge on a hot summer afternoon in Allahabad on Sunday, June 2.
Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images
Indian laborers sleep on a side walk in Prayagraj on Sunday, June 2.
Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP
Indian villagers take buckets down a well running dry to collect drinking water at Padal village of the district of Samba, some 45 kilometers from Jammu, on Sunday, June 2. A heatwave triggered warnings of water shortages and heatstroke.
Rakesh Bakshi/AFP/Getty Images
Commuters cover their faces with clothes to protect themselves from sun on a hot summer day in Hyderabad on Monday, June 3.
Mahesh Kumar A./AP
An Indian man rests under a bridge during a hot summer afternoon in Allahabad on Sunday, June 2.
Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images
Indian volunteers distribute sweet water during a hot summer day, in Amritsar on Sunday, June 2.
Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images
An Indian man uses a towel to wipe the sweat on his face on a hot and humid summer day in Hyderabad on Monday, June 3.
Mahesh Kumar A./AP
People fill containers with water from a mobile tanker at a slum area on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday, June 3.
Channi Anand/AP
An Indian laborer takes a rest under the shade of an auto-rickshaw on a hot summer day in Jammu on Monday, June 3.
Channi Anand/AP
Air coolers are seen on display at a shop in Churu in Rajasthan on Monday, June 3.
Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Images