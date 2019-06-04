(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- President Donald Trump was effusive in his praise of outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May in a joint press conference in the UK. It was an uncharacteristically courteous display from a President who a day earlier was insulting London's mayor and complaining about coverage of his state visit.
-- A 12-year-old boy who was starved, chained and kept in a dog collar has died, according to court records. His mother told CNN she never knew he had left the state of Florida.
-- The Trump administration announced new travel restrictions to Cuba that will block the most common ways Americans are able to visit the Caribbean island, such as through cruise ships and other organized tours.
-- The White House told former officials Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson to withhold documents from Congress, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Both faced a subpoena deadline Tuesday.
-- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has called a special legislative session to take up gun control measures in the wake of Friday's mass shooting that killed 12 people in Virginia Beach. "I will be asking for votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers," he said.
-- If prosecutors get their way, ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort could be headed to Rikers Island, the notorious jail complex in New York. The move almost certainly would mean Manafort would be back in solitary confinement for months.
-- The largest private US employer is recruiting high school students to work with free SAT prep. Here's why.
-- The deaths of an American couple who became ill while vacationing last month in Fiji are under investigation by area health officials with help from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, authorities said.
-- Miley Cyrus was grabbed and kissed by an apparently overzealous fan while walking through a crowd in Barcelona, Spain.