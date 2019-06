(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- A 12-year-old boy who was starved, chained and kept in a dog collar has died, according to court records. His mother told CNN she never knew he had left the state of Florida.

-- The Trump administration announced new travel restrictions to Cuba that will block the most common ways Americans are able to visit the Caribbean island , such as through cruise ships and other organized tours.

-- The White House told former officials Hope Hicks and Annie Donaldson to withhold documents from Congress , according to two sources familiar with the matter. Both faced a subpoena deadline Tuesday.

-- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has called a special legislative session to take up gun control measures in the wake of Friday's mass shooting that killed 12 people in Virginia Beach. "I will be asking for votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers," he said.

-- The largest private US employer is recruiting high school students to work with free SAT prep. Here's why.