Most fertilizers -- including manure -- release nitrous oxide. Better known as "laughing gas," nitrous oxide is no joke when it comes to climate change. It's a greenhouse gas that can stay in the atmosphere for more than 100 years, and is up to 300 times more powerful than carbon dioxide. It accounts for around 6% of our total greenhouse gas emissions.However, without nitrogen fertilizers, crops like wheat would need more land to grow on, and that would produce even greater emissions, according to one study published by the University of California.