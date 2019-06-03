A co-worker of the Virginia Beach gunman saw him walk by with a gun in his hand. He thought it was all a drill

(CNN) When Ned Carlstrom first heard people yelling and shots being fired in Building 2 Friday, he thought it was an active shooter drill.

Photo of Virginia Beach shooting suspect from 2008 Daily Press article.

"I heard couple of people screaming that there was a shooter in the building," Carlstrom, an account clerk in the city's utilities department, told WRAL. "It didn't sound real, the shots were real muffled and we thought it was a drill."

As he and other employees looked for an exit, Carlstrom said he came face-to-face with Craddock. He thought Craddock was playing the part of an active shooter for a drill.

"We passed by a gentleman that was carrying a gun in his hand, but it looked so theatrical because of the extended magazine and the suppressor that was on the end of it," Carlstrom told WRAL. "He glanced at me, but he never raised the gun at me to shoot me."

