Trial begins for No More Deaths volunteer who aided migrants

(CNN) For many in the overflow crowd attending the first two days of the federal trial of Scott Warren last week, the stakes were clear: Under the Trump administration, where does humanitarian aid to the thousands of migrants traversing the Arizona desert cross the line into a crime?

Warren, a volunteer for the humanitarian aid group No More Deaths, faces three felony charges tied to his arrest on January 17, 2018, in Ajo, Arizona, for helping two undocumented migrants. Warren has pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport and harbor the two men and to two counts of harboring undocumented immigrants. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

"This case is not about humanitarian aid," Nate Walters, the assistant US attorney leading the prosecution, said in his opening statement Wednesday. Rather, he said, it's about Warren's decision "to shield illegal aliens from law enforcement for several days."

But that is hardly a clear distinction for the many volunteers and aid groups who leave water and food in the desert, or who take part in search and rescue efforts -- or even for passersby who might stop to help struggling border crossers who've reached a highway. In the past, those who gave aid to migrants occasionally have faced charges, but many of the cases were dismissed or overturned. More often, the advance legal work of groups like No More Deaths and their outreach to the Border Patrol and other agencies have meant that authorities have tolerated their work.

The serious charges against Warren, along with escalating rhetoric from the Trump administration, suggest that the detente may be ending, which is raising concerns for the volunteers, mostly retirees and young people, who have come to observe the trial. It's "a difficult, frightening, profound moment for humanitarian workers," said Peg Bowden, a longtime volunteer with the Green Valley/Sahuarita Samaritans who sat in on the trial Wednesday. Bowden helps feed migrants at a soup kitchen in Nogales, Mexico, and teaches English to asylum seekers.

