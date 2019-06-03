45 people were shot over the weekend in Chicago after police announced a decrease in shootings Saturday

(CNN) At least 45 people were shot -- 10 fatally -- in Chicago over the weekend, according to Chicago Police spokesperson Ronald Westbrooks.

The violent weekend came as the department announced on Saturday that crime was down 9% in the first five months of 2019, compared with the same period last year.

In response to this weekend's deadly violence, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told CNN affiliate WLS, that she plans to meet with Chicago Police officials in what she's calling "accountability Mondays" to discuss upticks in weekend violence.

"(I'm) bringing in the Superintendent, the Deputy Chief of Patrol, and any other commander whose district saw an uptick in violence over the weekend," Lightfoot said.

Chicago Police had begun the weekend by touting a drop in crime. A statement released early on Saturday said that murders were down 7% and shootings down 13% from January 1 through May 31, compared with those same months a year ago.

