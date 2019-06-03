More than 400 small earthquakes rattle Southern California, but it's not a big deal, seismologists say

(CNN) Southern California's Jurupa Valley has recently been rattled by a "swarm" of small earthquakes.

Since May 25, 432 quakes have hit the area that only spans a few square miles, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported Monday.

The quakes, as a whole, have measured 0.8 to 3.2 in magnitude and only a few have been significant enough to be felt, USGS seismologist Robert Graves said.

There's no need to panic, according to seismologists and geophysicists.

Andrew Newman, a geophysicist at the Georgia Institute of Technology, said that while this swarm of earthquakes is attention-getting, these kinds of events usually do not precede a larger, stronger or more widespread earthquake.

