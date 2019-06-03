Photos: Frenchmen exit, Djokovic, Halep advance As one of the last two Frenchmen left at the French Open, Gael Monfils had a big fourth-round match against 2018 finalist Dominic Thiem. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Thiem took an early 5-1 lead and never relinquished his grip as he advanced in under two hours.

The other Frenchman remaining, Benoit Paire, also fell in the fourth round to Kei Nishikori in five sets.

Nishikori had two match points in the fourth set, but then had to rally from 5-3 down in the fifth to advance. He improved to 23-6 in fifth sets.

Novak Djokovic (left) swept past Jan-Lennard Struff to become the first man to make 10 straight French Open quarterfinals.

Also making history was 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova. When she beat Aliona Bolsova, she became the youngest female quarterfinalist in Paris since Martina Hingis in 1998.

Next up Anisimova will try to upset defending champion Simona Halep, who like Anisimova, cruised. Halep only needed 45 minutes to better 18-year-old Iga Swiatek.

Ashleigh Barty reached a second straight grand slam quarterfinal by downing Sofia Kenin -- who had eliminated Serena Williams.