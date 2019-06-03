(CNN) Chants of "MVP" breaking out in an NBA arena are pretty common this time of the year.

And sure enough, the chant erupted Sunday night during Game 2 of the NBA Finals, while the Golden State Warriors battled the Toronto Raptors up in Canada.

But the chant raining down from the stands of Scotiabank Arena in Toronto weren't for Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard or any other player on the court.

They were for the ex-President sitting courtside.

Former President Barack Obama received a standing ovation and heard the MVP chants from the crowd when he was shown on the arena's video screen and later introduced during the game. Obama, who was seated next to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, briefly stood up and waved.

Read More