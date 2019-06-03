Breaking News

What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos

Updated 1:20 AM ET, Mon June 3, 2019

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, left, fouls Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday, May 30. Toronto won the game 118-109 to take a lead in the series against the defending champions.
Liverpool players celebrate on top of a team bus surrounded by cheering fans during a parade to celebrate their Champions League title in Liverpool, England, on Sunday, June 2.
Andy Ruiz Jr. punches Anthony Joshua during their heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City, on Saturday, June 1. Joshua, the favorite entering the fight, suffered a stunning upset, losing by technical knockout in the seventh round. With the win, Ruiz became the first Mexican-American heavyweight world champion.
Serena Williams walks along the baseline during her French Open third round singles match against Sofia Kenin at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on Saturday, June 1. Kenin, the underdog, defeated Williams in straight sets.
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool, top, celebrates after winning the Champions League Final, while Tottenham&#39;s Harry Kane has a similar, but opposite reaction to losing the match held in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday, June 1.
Torey Krug of the Boston Bruins checks Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues during the third period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on Monday, May 27.
A triathlete competes in the cycling portion of the Ironman Florianopolis in Florianopolis, Brazil on Sunday, May 26.
Union Berlin players drench themselves in beer in celebration after a match against VfB Stuttgart in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, May 27. Union Berlin was celebrating their promotion to the Bundesliga, the top flight of German soccer.
Rhiannan Iffland of Australia dives from the 21 meter platform during the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Polignano a Mare, Italy on Sunday, June 2.
Kurumi Nara plays a backhand return to Slovenia&#39;s Dalila Jakupovic during their women&#39;s singles first round match on day two of the French Open in Paris, France on Monday, May 27.
Corgis race during the Southern California &quot;Corgi Nationals&quot; championship at the Santa Anita Horse Racetrack in Arcadia, California, on Sunday, May 26.
New York Yankees right fielder Clint Frazier, right, avoids a collision with second baseman DJ LeMahieu as he catches a ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 26.
Esapekka Lappi and Janne Ferm of Finland compete during the FIA World Rally Championship Vodafone de Portugal shakedown in Baltar, Portugal, on May 30.
A fan, with his face painted like the Indian flag, looks on during a Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and India in Cardiff, England, on Tuesday, May 28.
Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Melky Cabrera collides at home plate with Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart to score a run during the fourth inning of their game at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati on Monday, May 27.
Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket while being defended during Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on Thursday, May 30. Siakam shot 82.4% from the field and finished with a team-leading 32 points.
Marcell Ozuna of the St. Louis Cardinals douses teammate Kolten Wong after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, June 2.
Haruka Amamoto of Japan hits her tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the U.S. Women&#39;s Open Championship at the Country Club of Charleston on Friday, May 31.
Rodrigo Ríos of Granada CF celebrates scoring his team&#39;s opening goal during the La Liga 123 match between Granada CF and Cadiz CF at Los Carmenes Stadium in Granada, Spain on Sunday, May 26.
Addin Fonua-Blake of the Sea Eagles, center left, is tackled during the round 12 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles at Panthers Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on May 30.
Salisbury&#39;s Martha Hutzell races downfield during the NCAA Division III Women&#39;s Lacrosse Championship held at Randolph-Macon College Day Field in Ashland, Virginia on Sunday, May 26.
New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith ducks under the leg of Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Enrique Hernandez after being called out at second base during the eighth inning of their game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, May 27.
Cyclists ride during the stage seventeen of the 102nd Tour of Italy in Antholz, Italy on May 29.
Sesame Street character Big Bird assists the umpires with the exchange of lineup cards prior to a game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31.
Yaimé Perez of Cuba competes in women&#39;s Discus Throw during the IAAF Diamond League in Stockholm, Sweden on May 30.
Colorado Rockies player Raimel Tapia shakes water from his head after being doused in celebration of his 11th inning walk-off single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, May 27. The Rockies won 4-3.
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors during Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on May 30.
Jen Giles of Maryland celebrates after scoring a goal against Boston College in the second half of the NCAA Division 1 Lacrosse National Championship Game at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, May 26.
Jen Giles of Maryland celebrates after scoring a goal against Boston College in the second half of the NCAA Division 1 Lacrosse National Championship Game at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, May 26.
Take a look at 28 amazing sports photos from May 26 to June 2.