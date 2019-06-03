(CNN) Runner Caster Semenya will be allowed to compete without having to take testosterone-reducing medication after a Swiss court ordered the International Association of Athletics Federations to suspend implementation of new regulations while Semenya's appeal is pending.

The court ruled that the two-time Olympic 800-meter champion, the dominant force in women's middle distance running, is clear to race in events of all distances, according to a news release.

Last month the IAAF -- athletics' governing body -- adopted a controversial policy which required athletes with a difference in sex development (DSD) to take medication to reduce their blood testosterone levels, if they wanted to compete internationally at middle-distance events.

"I am thankful to the Swiss judges for this decision," Semenya, who is hyperandrogenous -- meaning she has elevated levels of testosterone -- said in a statement.

"I hope that following my appeal I will once again be able to run free."

