Kushner casts doubt on Palestinians' ability to self-govern

(CNN) White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner said in an interview aired Sunday that Palestinians deserve "self-determination," but expressed uncertainty over their capability to govern themselves.

In an interview with " Axios on HBO " Kushner stopped short of supporting Palestinian statehood . Asked if Palestinians could expect freedom from Israeli interference -- either governmental or military -- Kushner responded, "I think that's a high bar ... if you don't have proper government structure and proper security when people are living in fear of terror, that hurts the Palestinians."

"The hope is that over time they can become capable of governing," said Kushner. He added that the Palestinians "need to have a fair judicial system ... freedom of press, freedom of expression, tolerance for all religions" before the Palestinian territories can become "investable."

Kushner is President Donald Trump's son-in-law and the architect of a widely-anticipated peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians. The plan has been dismissed by the Palestinian leadership for being partial to Israel.

Asked if he understood why Palestinians "don't trust" him in the Axios interview, Kushner said, "I'm not here to be trusted." He said his plan would be judged on the merits.

