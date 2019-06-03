Something happened in Iowa today that will matter in 2020

Washington (CNN) To win back the Senate next November, Democrats need to net three seats (if they beat Donald Trump) or four (if they don't).

But, but, but : For Democrats to have a legitimate chance of winning back the Senate, they need to grow the playing field beyond just Colorado and Arizona. (That's especially true when you consider Democrats have the extremely difficult task of trying to defend a seat in Alabama.) And Iowa is a prime candidate for that Democratic expansion (along with North Carolina and maybe Georgia).

While President Donald Trump carried the state by 9 points in 2016, Democrats flipped two Republican-controlled House seats and very nearly beat Rep. Steve King (R) to secure unanimous control of the four-person congressional delegation two years later. Trump's numbers in Iowa now also look very little like they did in 2016; just 45% approved of the job he was doing in Gallup's 2018 state-by-state polling

Then there's this: Trump's ongoing trade war with China deeply affects Iowa's farmers. An Iowa State University study estimated that total losses to the state's farmers from the tariff tete-a-tete could be upwards of $2 billion.

All of which means national Democrats badly need Greenfield to make this a real race against Ernst.