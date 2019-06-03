Why Pelosi and Democratic presidential candidates don't agree on impeachment

(CNN)Democratic leaders are split on how to handle impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for Democrats to continue investigating President Donald Trump, but has not said an impeachment inquiry should begin. Many of the Democrats running for president are going in a different direction. Led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a number have called for an impeachment inquiry.
Why the difference? It has everything to do with who these Democratic politicians hope to appeal to.
Pelosi's electoral job is to maintain the Democratic House majority. That is, she wants to win the general election, which will be difficult for Republicans to win because Trump is unpopular. The President's approval rating overall is only 43% with voters. It's not any better with independents who don't lean toward either the Democratic or Republican party (i.e. true independents). These true independents are the voters who members in swing districts will need to win.
Pelosi probably fears that talk of impeachment gives Republicans an electoral opening. In our latest CNN poll, 54% of voters nationally do not want to impeach and remove the President from office, while just 41% of them do. And while true independents are against the President, they are against impeaching and removing him from office, too.
Perhaps most worrisome to Pelosi is the intensity factor. If enthusiasm was on the side of Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections, a general election about impeachment could reverse that enthusiasm gap in 2020. Those who are strongly against impeaching and removing the President from office outnumber the strongly for impeaching and removing the President from office crowd by 45% to 36%. This same intensity gap holds true with true independents.
But for Democratic presidential candidates, the goal at this point is entirely different. While these candidates will need to win a general election eventually, right now they need to win the primary.
Impeaching and removing Trump from office is quite popular with the Democratic base. The vast majority of Democratic primary voters (74%) believe the President should, in fact, be impeached and removed from office. This figure lags behind the 92% of Democratic primary voters who disapprove of Trump's job performance. Still, 74% is a clear majority and over 30 points more popular than impeachment is with the general electorate.
It's not just that most Democrats are for impeachment, however. It's how enthusiastic they are about it.
Among Democratic primary voters, 66% are strongly for impeaching and removing Trump from office. This 66% must seem like an alluring figure for those candidates currently struggling behind Democratic front-runner Joe Biden.
Of course, the Democratic presidential nominee will eventually need to win the general election. From that standpoint, calling for impeaching the President may not be the smartest move. Perhaps not surprisingly, the Democratic candidate most likely to win the nomination (Biden) has not called for opening an impeachment inquiry into Trump.
Additionally, calling for impeachment is not necessarily an automatic vote-getter in the primary. As I noted this weekend and in the past , Democrats are placing a historically high emphasis on electability in 2020. Democratic primary voters may be for impeachment -- but, given that a majority of voters are against impeachment, those same primary voters also may view candidates who are for it as less electable.
Pelosi almost certainly believes that candidates calling for impeachment may be less electable to the wider general electorate.
But you can't win a general election unless you win a primary. Democratic candidates are hoping that if primary voters are for impeachment, they're more likely to vote for someone who is also for it. That's not a bad bet.