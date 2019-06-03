Washington (CNN) Authorities seized the cellphone and hard drive of former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder as part of their probe into the Flint water crisis, according to search warrants obtained by CNN.

Snyder and more than 65 other current or former officials have had their cellphones or other information seized in connection with the investigation into the crisis in Flint, Michigan, where cost-cutting measures led to tainted drinking water that contained lead and other toxins.

The Associated Press first reported the contents of the search warrants.

Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud said in a statement to CNN, "The prosecution is aware of substantial potential evidence that was not provided to the original prosecution team from the onset of the investigation. The team is currently in the process of obtaining this evidence through a variety of means, including search warrants."

"The team is also conducting a thorough review of existing and newly received evidence pertaining to the Flint Water Crisis," the statement continued.

Read More