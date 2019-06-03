Washington (CNN)Authorities seized the cellphone and hard drive of former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder as part of their probe into the Flint water crisis, according to search warrants obtained by CNN.
Snyder and more than 65 other current or former officials have had their cellphones or other information seized in connection with the investigation into the crisis in Flint, Michigan, where cost-cutting measures led to tainted drinking water that contained lead and other toxins.
The Associated Press first reported the contents of the search warrants.
Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud said in a statement to CNN, "The prosecution is aware of substantial potential evidence that was not provided to the original prosecution team from the onset of the investigation. The team is currently in the process of obtaining this evidence through a variety of means, including search warrants."
"The team is also conducting a thorough review of existing and newly received evidence pertaining to the Flint Water Crisis," the statement continued.
Snyder's iPhone, iPad and hard drive were all seized, according to a search warrant signed on May 19. The cellphones and other information seized were located at the State Operations Division of the Department of Attorney General in Lansing, Michigan.
Snyder, a Republican, served as governor of the state from 2011 until January 1, when Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in.
The search warrant includes similar information seized from 22 employees who worked in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 11 in the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and more than 33 employees in the governor's office.
CNN has reached out to Snyder's attorney for comment. He has not been charged related to the crisis.
More than a dozen lawsuits, including several additional class-action suits, were filed against Michigan and the city of Flint, as well as various state and city officials and employees involved in the Flint water crisis.
Lead consumption can affect the heart, kidneys and nerves. For children, lead exposure can cause impaired cognition, behavioral disorders, hearing problems and delayed puberty.