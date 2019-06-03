Buttigieg says he wouldn't have pushed Al Franken to quit when he did

(CNN) Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said Monday he would not have called for then-Sen. Al Franken's resignation in 2017 over sexual harassment allegations before having the opportunity to learn more about the claims.

"I think it was his decision to make, but I think the way we basically held him to a higher standard than the GOP does their people has been used against us," Buttigieg said at a MSNBC town hall.

Pushed on his answer, Buttigieg said, "I think it is not a bad thing that we hold ourselves to a higher standard," but he later added, "I would not have applied that pressure at that time before we knew more."

A series of women accused Franken, who at the time was a popular senator inside the Democratic caucus, of unwanted touching and kissing throughout his career. The senator, after fighting to keep his position, announced his resignation in December 2017 after a series of allegations were made.

