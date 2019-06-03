Instead of a graduation bash, this high school senior threw a pizza party for the homeless

(CNN) Leanne Carrasco ordered 95 pizzas. The high school senior and her friends filled up goody bags and awaited a celebratory crowd. But this was not your typical graduation party.

Carrasco didn't want that. Instead, she gave back with a pizza party at a homeless shelter for women and children in Houston, Texas.

"Not a lot of people have the same options as me. It's not fair," she told CNN. "There are a lot of people who need help. So I give it."

It took her a month to prepare

Carrasco had volunteered before, with her family, at the Star of Hope Family Development Center. But this time was different.

