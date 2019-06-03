Breaking News

Menstrual cycle tracking will be added to the Apple Watch

By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Updated 5:07 PM ET, Mon June 3, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The announcement made at Worldwide Developers Conference in California.
The announcement made at Worldwide Developers Conference in California.

(CNN)Apple announced Monday that a menstrual cycle tracker will be one of the new features on the Apple Watch.

The tracker will help women log information related to their menstrual cycle, allowing users to see predicted timing for their next period and fertility window.
"Knowing more about your menstrual cycle gives you a window into your health, from simply insuring you are prepared to understanding your personal patterns and regularities," said Sumbul Desai, Apple's vice president of health, during the Worldwide Developers Conference.
Users will be able to log symptoms via the watch.
Users will be able to log symptoms via the watch.
The announcement was meet with applause from the audience.
    "The daily log function enables the quick addition of information related to the menstrual cycle, including current period, flow, symptoms, results from ovulation prediction kits and other elements of fertility tracking," said Apple in a statement.
    Everything Apple announced at WWDC, from Apple sign-in to dark mode
    Everything Apple announced at WWDC, from Apple sign-in to dark mode
    Read More
      Desai also announced that cycle tracking will be available for those without a watch through the health app on iPhone with iOS 13.
      Other health and fitness features announced during the annual conference are a new activity trend log and a healthy hearing app.

      CNN's Heather Kelly contributed to this report.