'Ford v. Ferrari' trailer teases ultimate ride

(CNN) The first trailer for "Ford v. Ferrari" has been released.

The highly anticipated film, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, follows the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France, where American car designer Carroll Shelby (played by Damon) scored a major win with the car he built from scratch for Ford that would challenge Ferrari. Bale plays Ken Miles, a British car racer who tries out the new Ford racer.

The movie was originally slated for a summer release, but 20th Century Fox pushed it to November 15 to better position it for awards season

Rounding out the impressive cast is Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Noah Rupe, Remo Girone and Ray McKinnon.

The trailer debuted during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.